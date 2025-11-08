Government shutdown postpones International 10K run

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The 7th Run International U.S. - Mexico 10K is postponed due to the government shutdown according to the El Paso Community Foundation.

The race was scheduled for Nov. 15 and close to 3,000 runners signed up to participate in the ten kilometer race that cross the U.S. - Mexico border through downtown Ports of Entry.

The race starts in Downtown El Paso and crosses through the Stanton Street Bridge. Runners go into Juarez, passing through the Mision de Guadalupe and the Cathedral before heading towards the Paso del Norte Port of Entry for the finish line.

Organizers say those who registered for the race have two options, if they choose to remain in the race, they will receive information on a new date once the government shutdown is resolved.

Those who choose to request a refund need to reply to organizers and allows a two weeks for a refund. The race slot will then be available if a future racer wishes to sign up.