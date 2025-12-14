Sun City Sawdust DIY Studio

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You may recognize Sun City Sawdust's co-owner Pamela Brouhard from her role in the movie One Battle After Another. After leaving nursing, she and her co-owner chose to open their own business.



Sun City Sawdust in West El Paso has been open for almost two years. The DIY studio started with making and painting door hangers and has expanded to offer activities like painting pottery, wood, canvas, tote bags, tumblers and even making slime.



The studio welcomes visitors Thursday through Sunday during regular hours, with no reservations required. Customers are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks. Sun City Sawdust provides a large selection of clay sculptures ready to be painted and fired in their kiln.

With the holidays just around the corner, Sun City Sawdust offers opportunities to paint your own clay ornaments, with a quick turnaround for firing so they’re ready to hang on your tree in no time.



Customers can expect a friendly, community-focused atmosphere. The staff are approachable and ready to guide visitors through the process with whatever assistance is needed.