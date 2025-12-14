Skip to Content
Wreaths Across America at Fort Bliss

Published 5:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Members of the Far West Texas Patriot Guard Riders escorted trucks carrying holiday wreaths to the Fort Bliss Cemetery.

Those wreaths were  laid on graves of veterans as a part of Wreaths Across America.

Organizers say the event serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

"We thank those who give, they gave their lives to keep us free. And we shall not forget," said the announcer at the ceremony.

remember the sacrifices they and their families made, and to teach our younger generations?  What serving in the military and honor is all about," said Debbie Torres, coordinator for Wreaths Across America Fort Bliss.

 

