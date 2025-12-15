Skip to Content
Military Monday: Honoring Hector J. Ibarra

By
Published 6:18 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today, we are recognizing Hector J. Ibarra, who served in the U.S. Army for 11 years. Ibarra joined when he was 18. We thank you for your serviece.

You can send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran.

We’ll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts. Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.

Gabrielle Lopez

