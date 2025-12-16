Fort Bliss garrison commander visits ABC-7

FORT BLISS, Texas (KIVA) -- Fort Bliss Garrison Commander Col. Michael V. Soyka will visit the ABC-7 studio to discuss his role as garrison commander, Fort Bliss’ partnerships with the El Paso community, his impressions of the region and his priorities for supporting soldiers and their families.

Soyka brings more than two decades of Army leadership and multiple combat deployments to his role overseeing installation operations and supporting soldiers and families.

A 2002 graduate of the United States Military Academy, Soyka has served in command and staff positions across armored, cavalry and infantry units, with deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Egypt and South Korea. He previously served as the 1st Armored Division Home Station Mission Command chief of staff.

Soyka has completed advanced military education and holds multiple master’s degrees, including from Columbia University. His awards include the Combat Action Badge and Bronze Star Medals.

As garrison commander, Soyka is focused on leadership, community partnerships and quality of life at Fort Bliss.