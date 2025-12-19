UMC El Paso cites ‘exceptional stability, vision and integrity’ as CEO pay rises to almost $1.5 million

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 reached out to University Medical Center of El Paso to learn more details about the recently announced pay raise for CEO Jacob Cintron, which the board approved this week.

Cintron is now making almost $1.5 million a year.

According to UMC's Administrative Director of Public Affairs, Estefanía S. Morgan, Cintron's new salary is $1,128.582.42, effective Oct. 1, 2025. This compares to the $990,340 he earned the previous year.

His new incentive compensation, based on FY2025 metrics, is $346,449.33, compared to $49,388 in bonuses in 2024.

In an email statement, Board Chair Dr. Kristina Mena said this about CEO Cintron's evaluation:

“Mr. Cintron has led our Hospital District with exceptional stability, vision, and integrity for nearly a decade. Under his leadership, our system has expanded services, delivered record financial performance, and improved access to high-quality care for families across El Paso County. Each year, our Board undertakes a fact-based evaluation that includes independent market analysis and a comprehensive review of performance metrics. This year, the data show that Mr. Cintron continues to perform at a level that strengthens our entire Hospital District and healthcare system for the region. The compensation adjustment we approved reflects both his achievements and the need to ensure our organization remains competitive in attracting and retaining top-tier executive talent.”

ABC-7 requested an interview with UMC CEO Cintron and other members of the board of directors; they have not responded to our interview request and only provided us with a written statement and the following information:

"The Board of Managers also took into consideration many of the District’s FY25 achievements under the direction of Mr. Cintron, some of which include:"

Successful passage of the November 2024 $396 million bond, addressing capacity constraints, expanding critical services, and investing in new service lines around a burn and a cancer center.

Preserved all bond ratings from the previous year, demonstrating ongoing stability

Adoption of the No New Revenue Rate for Maintenance & Operations for the fifth time in six years, with the 2025 increase attributable solely to the voter-approved bond.

El Paso Health’s expansion into the STAR+PLUS program, serving 10,000 El Paso residents, along with two new Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans and work to expand into Medicare Advantage.