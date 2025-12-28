Deputies arrest man for drunk driving after chase

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a call about a silver truck that was weaving in and out of traffic in the Horizon area. Within five minutes, according to a Sheriff's Office release, deputies saw the truck headed west on I-10 near mm 35 and tried to stop the vehicle.

The driver did not stop for deputies and continued driving before stopping at a red light at Gateway West and Lee Trevino.

Deputies were then able to get the driver out of the vehicle and arrest him "without incident", according to the release.

David Navarro, 64, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more) and evading arrest with a vehicle. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a total bond of $22,500.

