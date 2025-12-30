City of Juárez reactivates warming center, shelter due to low temperatures on the border

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez Civil Protection Department (DGPC), along with its branches, the Fire and Rescue Departments, reactivated its warming center/temporary shelter for those in need to stay overnight due to the cold temperatures.

In a news release, the Civil Protection Department said that, due to early warnings of low temperatures, the temporary shelter has remained open continuously since last Sunday, "to safeguard the well-being of people experiencing homelessness."

As part of preventive measures, during the night and early morning hours yesterday, agency personnel, in coordination with the Juárez Department of Public Safety or the Juárez Municipal Police (SSPM), conducted search and rescue operations for people experiencing homelessness who were exposed to harsh weather, safely transporting them to the temporary shelter.

"The shelter maintains a warm temperature and provides basic care, including hot drinks and food, to protect the health and well-being of those who need it most during this winter season," the Civil Protection Department said.

The City also urges the public to report any person experiencing homelessness who requires assistance by calling 911 so they can be assisted or taken to the shelter.

This warming center/shelter is located in Downtown Juárez at the intersection of Constitución and 20 de Noviembre streets, next to the 'Monumento a Benito Juárez' statue.

Given the drop in temperature recorded in the city, the Civil Protection Department issued a preventive alert and urged residents to take extra precautions when using heaters and other heating systems in their homes to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, fires, and fatal accidents.

Sergio Rodríguez, head of the agency, recommended not sleeping with the heater on and always keeping two windows facing opposite directions to allow proper ventilation inside the home.

He also asked citizens to immediately turn off any appliance that shows signs of malfunction or failure and take it to a qualified technician or any fire station, where personnel can inspect it and provide safety recommendations.

The Municipal Government is keeping the 'El Barreal' shelter open to assist homeless people when extremely low temperatures are recorded in the city, to prevent health risks during the winter season, announced Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

The shelter offers services from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., but in extreme weather conditions, people can remain sheltered throughout the day.

"This space offers safe shelter, mattresses, and hot meals as part of the preventive measures implemented to protect the most vulnerable population during cold fronts," Mayor Pérez Cuéllar added.

