Woman arrested for attempting to bring 22 pills of “clonazapam” into CeReSo during visit

Cd. JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) - Chihuahua State Police reported a woman was arrested after she was found trying to smuggle a controlled substance into the CeReSo on Jan. 3.

Prison guards conducting screenings at the visitor's entrance say they "detected an irregular objects inside the woman's shoe."

This was confirmed by an X-ray scanner. Guards then conducted a more thorough search and found 22 pills of clonazapam, a medication primarily prescribed to treat seizures and panic attacks. The medication is considered a controlled substance because of its effects, Gabriela Alejandra L. V. was detained by the security guards and turned over to the State Prosecutor.