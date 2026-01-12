Festivals signal las cruces momentum

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Main Street Las Cruces is spotlighting a busy year ahead, starting with the Mesilla Valley Hot Air Balloon Rally and a growing lineup of community events designed to bring more visitors downtown.

President and CEO John P. Muñoz recently visited KVIA to discuss how signature events continue to drive traffic, support local businesses and celebrate the city’s culture.

Muñoz highlighted upcoming events including Mix-Up on Main Street at Little Toad Creek in February, the monthly First Friday Fine Arts Flea Market, the Mira Festival in April, and a new downtown “almost 5K” run planned for later this year.

He said the goal is to build momentum year-round by offering family-friendly experiences that showcase Las Cruces’ historic districts and community spirit.