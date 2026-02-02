ABC-7 at 4: Purple Heart Widening Project

El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)-Widening projects aren’t only happening on the city’s westside, in today’s TxDot talks Lauren Macias-Cervantes joins us with an update on the purple heart widening project.



Tuesday, February 3

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Vinton and Artcraft closed

Detour: I-10 traffic will have to exit at Vinton/Westway and travel along South Desert to re-enter I-10 at Redd entrance ramp.

Crews will be installing overhead signs at two different locations.

Monday, February 2 to Saturday, February 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bypass lanes east- and westbound between Redd and Mesa closed

Detour:

Traffic will continue along South Desert, through the Thorn Intersection, and enter I-10 before Mesa.

Traffic will continue along North Desert, through the Thorn Intersection, and enter I-10 before Redd

Crews will be completing construction on an ornamental fence at Thorn.

Road Repair

Monday, February 2 through Friday, February 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-62/180 Paisano eastbound alternate lane closure

Between Mesa and Sunset eastbound alternate late closure

Crews will be working on spall.

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, February 2

I-10 westbound between Viscount and Airway left lane and off-ramp at Airway closed

Tuesday, February 3

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Paisano and Weight Station right lane and off-ramp at Weight Station closed

Wednesday, February 4

US-54 east- and westbound between Cassidy and Montana alternate shoulder closures

Thursday, February 5

CD lanes (US-54) between Cassidy and Fred Wilson right lane closed

Friday, February 6

I-10 westbound between Geronimo and Paisano right lane and off-ramp at Paisano closed

Maintenance

Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ramp N between Loop 375 East and US-54 North closed

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Cordova Bridge and US-54 right lane closed

Delta eastbound between Cordova Bridge and Boone right lane closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Artcraft

Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on illumination and wall installations.

North Desert between Helen of Troy and Cheddars Restaurant alternate lane closures

South Desert between Charlie Clark Nissan and Blue Sky alternate lane closures

Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures

Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills

Flaggers will be on site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing at McCombs and Stan Roberts.

Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.

Continuous closure beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday, February 21 to 6 a.m. Monday, February 23 (50 hour closure)

Martin Luther King (FM-3255) north- and south-bound between Stan Roberts (FM-2529) and O’Hara Road (NM-404)

Local traffic will be allowed to access businesses and residences between O-Hara Road and the Texas/New Mexico State Line.

Traffic will be detoured using NM-404, I-10, Loop 375 (Woodrow Bean/Transmountain), and US-54.

Crews will be working on a traffic switch to allow for construction of Martin Luther King new road configuration.

Safety Lighting on Mesa (SH-20) & Dyer St. (BU-54)

Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa at Resler westbound right lane closed

Mesa at Camile westbound right lane closed

BU-54 Dyer northbound between Edge of Texas and Mesquite Hills shoulder closed

Hercules between US-54 and Railroad eastbound right lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Saturday, January 31

Daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lanes closed between Padres Exit Ramp and North Loop Exit Ramp

Crews will be working on final striping placement.

Sunday, February 1

Daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lanes closed between North Loop Exit Ramp and Pellicano Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on final striping placement.

Sunday, February 1 to Monday, February 2

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound main lanes closed between Zaragoza Exit Ramp (Port of Entry) and Pan American Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on ride quality operations.

Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 main lanes alternating north- and southbound closures between I-10 and Padres Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating south-and northbound lane closures between I-10 and Padres Drive

Crews will be working on installing miscellaneous items, clean-up and striping.

Tuesday, February 3 to Thursday, February 5

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound main lanes closed between I-10 and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp (Port of Entry)

Crews will be working on ride quality operations.

I-10 Landscape and Aesthetic Project

Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound right lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Lee Trevino Drive

I-10 westbound right lane closure between Lomaland Drive and Yarbrough Drive

Gateway West left lane closure at Zaragoza Road

Crews will be installing lighting and placing steel structures.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, February 1 to Thursday, February 5

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-110 northbound connector to I-10 eastbound closed

US 54 southbound connector to I-10 eastbound closed

I-10 East exit 23A will be closed.

Gateway Boulevard East will be closed at Marr Street.

Crews will be performing maintenance work on bridge.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard westbound right lane and shoulder closure between Rodman Street and Darrington Road

Crews will perform electrical work on islands in intersection.

Darrington Road south- and northbound alternating left lane closure between Nunda Drive and Horizon Boulevard

Crews will be working on ped poles in the medians.

Continuous closure until Friday, March 13 at 4 p.m.

Darrington Road southbound full closure between Horizon Boulevard and Homestead Drive

Crews will be working on southbound Darrington Road.

Continuous closure until March 2026

Pete La Rue Circle will follow detour entrance and exit at Roslyn Drive

Crews will be working on storm culverts, final subgrade, pavement operations and milling.