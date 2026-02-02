ABC-7 at 4: Purple Heart Widening Project
El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)-Widening projects aren’t only happening on the city’s westside, in today’s TxDot talks Lauren Macias-Cervantes joins us with an update on the purple heart widening project.
Tuesday, February 3
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)
- I-10 eastbound between Vinton and Artcraft closed
Detour: I-10 traffic will have to exit at Vinton/Westway and travel along South Desert to re-enter I-10 at Redd entrance ramp.
Crews will be installing overhead signs at two different locations.
Monday, February 2 to Saturday, February 7
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bypass lanes east- and westbound between Redd and Mesa closed
Detour:
- Traffic will continue along South Desert, through the Thorn Intersection, and enter I-10 before Mesa.
- Traffic will continue along North Desert, through the Thorn Intersection, and enter I-10 before Redd
Crews will be completing construction on an ornamental fence at Thorn.
Road Repair
Monday, February 2 through Friday, February 6
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-62/180 Paisano eastbound alternate lane closure
- Between Mesa and Sunset eastbound alternate late closure
Crews will be working on spall.
Guardrail Repair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, February 2
- I-10 westbound between Viscount and Airway left lane and off-ramp at Airway closed
Tuesday, February 3
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Paisano and Weight Station right lane and off-ramp at Weight Station closed
Wednesday, February 4
- US-54 east- and westbound between Cassidy and Montana alternate shoulder closures
Thursday, February 5
- CD lanes (US-54) between Cassidy and Fred Wilson right lane closed
Friday, February 6
- I-10 westbound between Geronimo and Paisano right lane and off-ramp at Paisano closed
Maintenance
Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ramp N between Loop 375 East and US-54 North closed
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Cordova Bridge and US-54 right lane closed
- Delta eastbound between Cordova Bridge and Boone right lane closed
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
Artcraft
Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)
- SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on illumination and wall installations.
- North Desert between Helen of Troy and Cheddars Restaurant alternate lane closures
- South Desert between Charlie Clark Nissan and Blue Sky alternate lane closures
Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.
Borderland Expressway Phase 2
Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures
- Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills
- Flaggers will be on site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing at McCombs and Stan Roberts.
Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.
Continuous closure beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday, February 21 to 6 a.m. Monday, February 23 (50 hour closure)
- Martin Luther King (FM-3255) north- and south-bound between Stan Roberts (FM-2529) and O’Hara Road (NM-404)
- Local traffic will be allowed to access businesses and residences between O-Hara Road and the Texas/New Mexico State Line.
- Traffic will be detoured using NM-404, I-10, Loop 375 (Woodrow Bean/Transmountain), and US-54.
Crews will be working on a traffic switch to allow for construction of Martin Luther King new road configuration.
Safety Lighting on Mesa (SH-20) & Dyer St. (BU-54)
Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa at Resler westbound right lane closed
- Mesa at Camile westbound right lane closed
- BU-54 Dyer northbound between Edge of Texas and Mesquite Hills shoulder closed
- Hercules between US-54 and Railroad eastbound right lane closed
Crews will be working on lighting improvements.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Saturday, January 31
Daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Loop 375 northbound main lanes closed between Padres Exit Ramp and North Loop Exit Ramp
Crews will be working on final striping placement.
Sunday, February 1
Daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Loop 375 northbound main lanes closed between North Loop Exit Ramp and Pellicano Entrance Ramp
Crews will be working on final striping placement.
Sunday, February 1 to Monday, February 2
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 northbound main lanes closed between Zaragoza Exit Ramp (Port of Entry) and Pan American Entrance Ramp
Crews will be working on ride quality operations.
Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 main lanes alternating north- and southbound closures between I-10 and Padres Drive
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating south-and northbound lane closures between I-10 and Padres Drive
Crews will be working on installing miscellaneous items, clean-up and striping.
Tuesday, February 3 to Thursday, February 5
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 southbound main lanes closed between I-10 and Zaragoza Entrance Ramp (Port of Entry)
Crews will be working on ride quality operations.
I-10 Landscape and Aesthetic Project
Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound right lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Lee Trevino Drive
- I-10 westbound right lane closure between Lomaland Drive and Yarbrough Drive
- Gateway West left lane closure at Zaragoza Road
Crews will be installing lighting and placing steel structures.
Bridge Maintenance Project
Sunday, February 1 to Thursday, February 5
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-110 northbound connector to I-10 eastbound closed
- US 54 southbound connector to I-10 eastbound closed
- I-10 East exit 23A will be closed.
- Gateway Boulevard East will be closed at Marr Street.
Crews will be performing maintenance work on bridge.
Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 6
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard westbound right lane and shoulder closure between Rodman Street and Darrington Road
Crews will perform electrical work on islands in intersection.
- Darrington Road south- and northbound alternating left lane closure between Nunda Drive and Horizon Boulevard
Crews will be working on ped poles in the medians.
Continuous closure until Friday, March 13 at 4 p.m.
- Darrington Road southbound full closure between Horizon Boulevard and Homestead Drive
Crews will be working on southbound Darrington Road.
Continuous closure until March 2026
- Pete La Rue Circle will follow detour entrance and exit at Roslyn Drive
Crews will be working on storm culverts, final subgrade, pavement operations and milling.