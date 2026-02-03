Jury trial underway for El Paso man accused in deadly house party shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 243rd Judicial District Courtroom at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse was packed with spectators Tuesday as the jury trial began for the man accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring several others at a 2023 high school house party.

Angel Avila's Arrest Photo (Courtesy El Paso Police Department)

Angel Avila is charged with capital murder, a charge punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

According to court documents, the shooting happened Sept. 17, 2023, at a short-term rental home in the 12300 block of Tierra Inca Drive during a homecoming after-party. Multiple people were shot. Those killed were Julia Gabrielle Worthington, 14, a student at Pebble Hills High School, and Eliel Omar Bultron Hernandez, 19.

Investigators say Avila and others were also wounded by gunfire. Court records state Avila began shooting outside the home and was later dropped off at a hospital by a friend after he was shot.

Court documents show Avila had been arrested several times within the year before the shooting on charges including evading arrest in a vehicle, assault causing bodily injury while jailed in February 2023, a bond violation tied to a marijuana possession case, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Records also show Avila has a juvenile history.

Through the investigation, authorities determined the Tierra Inca Drive shooting was connected to an earlier shooting at Jardin de Flore Park in Socorro on Sept. 6. According to an affidavit, Avila told investigators that when he arrived at the house party, he saw people he identified as the same individuals who had previously shot at him at the park.

Before jurors were brought into the courtroom, assistant district attorneys and defense attorneys spent about an hour arguing over whether certain evidence should be allowed during the trial.

Once the jury was seated, prosecutors called three witnesses.

El Paso Police Officer Selina Avila testified about searching and clearing the home and rendering aid to the two victims who later died.

Herman Castro, who lives a street away from the scene, testified that he provided security camera footage to investigators.

El Paso Police Officer Andrea Shay, a member of the crime scene unit, testified about responding to the hospital and later helping collect evidence from the shooting scene.

The trial will continue on Wednesday morning. Stay tuned to ABC-7 on air and online for updates.