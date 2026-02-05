Texas Railroad Commission approves gas rate hike for El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Gas Customers in El Paso will now have to pay more each month; this comes after the Texas Railroad Commission voted to approve a 27% rate increase. This means the average customer will see their monthly bill increase to up to $14.

The Commissions said the added dollars are needed to cover costs related to service and maintenance service costs.

Back in November of 2025, ABC-7 reported that El Paso City Council rejected the proposed rate hike.

Another utility recently approved a rate hike. El Paso Water customers are seeing a 12% increase on their monthly bills for the 2026-2027 fiscal year; this translates to about $10 more a month.