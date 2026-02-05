Three men arrested after fleeing during traffic stop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, February 3rd, deputies tried to stop a Dodge Charger on I-10 West around 4 p.m. Deputies observed four people inside the car. EPCSO says the car initially stopped before it began moving again.

Officials say the car then crashed into another car while exiting I-10 and continued on North Desert Boulevard. The chase later ended at the intersection of Nashua Road and Spartan Drive when the Dodge Charger crashed into a Sheriff's Office patrol unit. EPCSO says three men exited the car and ran away in separate directions. They were all later arrested.

EPCSO says 24-year-old Jorge Armando Rangel is charged with Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle and was booked on a $25,000 bond.

22-year-old Ruben David Ramirez is charged Evading Arrest/Detention and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Ramirez was booked on a combined bond of $40,000.

27-year-old Justin Lajes is charged with Evading Arrest/Detention and was booked on a $10,000 bond.