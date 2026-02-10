ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Light rain chances continue with above average temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Once again slim rain chances remain in our forecast as temperatures trend above average for your afternoon.

We are waking up to warmer temps than yesterday in the upper 40s to low 50s. Temps are expected to be above average reaching the upper 60s to low 70s across the region. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 72, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 70.

Rain chances remain in our forecast at 10-20%. Rain chances for now look best by mid morning into the early afternoon.