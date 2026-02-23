Annie Bosko to headline 2026 ¡mira! Las Cruces Festival

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The City of Las Cruces has announced that country singer, Annie Bosko, is set to headline the fourth annual ¡mira! Las Cruces on April 25, 2026.

According to organizers, Annie Bosko is a western singer and songwriter from California. Organizers say her sound has a variety of shuffles, ballads, anthems and midtempo songs for listeners to hop up and dance to.

“Country music is a huge piece of our culture in Las Cruces and southern New Mexico. The genre speaks to our values rooted in agriculture and community,” Executive Director Rochelle Miller-Hernandez said. “We want that represented in our lineup for this year’s ¡mira!, and we think Annie Bosko has a great way of sharing it.”

VISIT LAS CRUCES VISIT LAS CRUCES

Bosko is one of the many performers that will take the Roberto V. Estrada stage in Las Cruces. Other acts include the 575 Band, Dzaki Sukarno, and others.

For more details on the ¡mira! Las Cruces Festival, click here.