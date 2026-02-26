ABC-7 AT4: “Turn the Page, Start the Adventure” Story Fest

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) – "Turn the Page, Start the Adventure" Story Fest is a fun and welcoming event celebrating Black Children's Book Week. This worldwide celebration, organized by Black Baby Books, promotes Black representation in children's media and runs from February 22 to 28, 2026. Colorful Chapters Bookstore is coordinating the event. The Story Fest will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the Esperanza Acosta Morena Library, 12480 Pebble Hills. Families are invited to join from 12 PM to 3:30 PM for an afternoon full of stories, creativity, and the joy of reading.

The Story Fest is a free event made for families. Here are some highlights:

Puppet Show : Enjoy a charming puppet show that brings stories to life and delights people of all ages.

: Enjoy a charming puppet show that brings stories to life and delights people of all ages. Special Readings : Listen to exciting stories from local authors and community leaders that will inspire and entertain.

: Listen to exciting stories from local authors and community leaders that will inspire and entertain. Book Giveaways: Visitors can pick up free books to encourage a love of reading and highlight diverse stori es.

es. Mascots and Snacks: Meet fun mascots and enjoy tasty snacks available for everyone!

"Turn the Page, Start the Adventure" Story Fest is more than an event—it’s a celebration of the diverse cultures that make up the El Paso community.

