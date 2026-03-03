Paula Abdul to speak at 31st annual YWCA women’s luncheon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- YWCA El Paso del Norte Region has named Paula Abdul as the 31st Annual YWCA Women's Luncheon speaker.

The annual luncheon is a fundraiser that provides funding for all YWCA programs. Each year, women and men in El Paso gather to learn more about the YWCA and its mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen communities.

“For over 117 years, the strength of our community has sustained our mission,” YWCA CEO Sereka Barlow said. “We are proudly grateful for your support, which empowers us to grow, serve, and make a lasting difference. Women’s Luncheon is a celebration of being stronger together.”

Paula Abdul is an award-winning choreographer and chart-topping music artist. She supports animal rights through her work with the American Humane Society and arts education through Turnaround Arts.

Abdul is known for albums such as "Forever Your Girl", which produced six number one singles including "Straight Up" and "Opposites Attract". She later went on as a judge for American Idol and later as a mentor for So You Think You Can Dance, The X Factor and Live to Dance.

Abdul was a part of the LA Lakers cheerleading squad known as the Laker Girls; she quickly became the team's head choreographer.

Attendees can sign up as a Benefactress, Grande Dame, Grand Homme, Table Captain, or purchase a seat at the YWCA website or by emailing womensluncheon@ywcaelpaso.org.