ABC-7 at 4: Minerva Torres Shelton Wins GOP Nod for County Judge

Published 9:38 AM

KVIA-TV (El Pas, TX) - Minerva Torres Shelton, the former law enforcement officer, secured the Republican nomination against consultant Guadalupe Giner. Incumbent Ricardo Samaniego is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. He is seeking his third term.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

