Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action ‘Tangled’ film

By Mary Pat Thompson

March 10, 2026, 2:49 PM

Kathryn Hahn is taking on the role of Mother Gothel.

Walt Disney Studios has announced that Hahn will star as the villainess in its live-action film adaptation of the animated movie-musical "Tangled."

The news was shared in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, which Hahn collaborated on with Walt Disney Studios.

In the video, Hahn wears a black T-shirt featuring images of the animated character and the words "Mother Gothel" printed in large letters across the top.

"Hey, OOTD -- just found out what that stands for," Hahn says in the video, referencing the social media shorthand for "outfit of the day." "So here's my outfit of the day: simple jeans, glasses, T-shirt... easy. You know, just another day."

The post's caption reads, "OOTD, Mother Gothel."

Hahn also updated her Instagram bio, which now reads "mother knows best," a reference to her character's song from the original film.

Australian actress Teagan Croft stars in the upcoming live-action film as the Disney Princess Rapunzel, while Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel's "Zombies" franchise, will take on the role of the dashing rogue Flynn Rider.

"The Greatest Showman" director Michael Gracey will helm the film from a script by "Do Revenge" writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kristin Burr of "Cruella" and "Freakier Friday" will produce.

Croft and Manheim will take on the characters originated by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated feature. Donna Murphy was the voice of Mother Gothel in the original film.

The original "Tangled" was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, with a screenplay by Dan Fogelman. It earned more than $592 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers.

The film won a Grammy for the song "I See the Light," which also earned a best original song nomination at the 83rd Academy Awards.

