Doña Ana Fire says no immediate danger due to smoke from controlled burn

Dona Ana Fire Rescue
Published 3:35 PM

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - An improperly controlled burn was extinguished by Doña Ana Fire Rescue Thursday afternoon in the 3500 block of Linden Avenue.

Fire crews contained the fire but advise residents in the area that it may continue to smolder overnight and into Friday.

Crew say residents may see or smell the smoke but advise there is no immediate danger to the public.

Doña Ana Fire crews will continue to monitor the area.

Residents are asked to call 9-1-1 if any active flames are visible.

Yvonne Suarez

