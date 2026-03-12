What we know on the 14th day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — Nearly three weeks into the US-Israel war with Iran, the economic fallout is growing with little sign of relief, as Tehran’s new supreme leader vows to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed.
Casualties are mounting, with four US service members among those killed in the past day when their refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq. Almost 2,000 people have been killed in Iran and Lebanon since the war began, as well as dozens more across the region.
Israel, Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah continued trading strikes overnight into Friday.
Here’s what to know on day 14.
What are the main headlines?
- Crashed aircraft: Four crew members aboard a US Air Force refueling aircraft were killed when it crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, the US military said. The incident wasn’t caused by “hostile fire or friendly fire,” but involved a second US tanker, the military added. Rescue efforts are continuing for the other two crew aboard.
- Oil costs: The US government on Thursday issued a new license allowing countries to purchase certain Russian oil products, the same day Brent crude prices settled above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022. That will be a boost to the Kremlin as it pursues its own war in Ukraine. Goldman Sachs revised its oil price forecast up by 20% for 2026.
- Explosions near rally: Explosions were reported in central Tehran near a massive Al Quds Day rally, according to Iranian state-affiliated media, which said one woman was killed. The strike came shortly after Israel issued evacuation orders for nearby areas. Huge crowds gathered in cities across Iran to mark the day, which is held in support of Palestinians. Some waved Iranian flags; others burned American and Israeli flags, or chanted anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans.
- Further threats: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned it would set the region’s oil and gas “on fire” if Iranian energy infrastructure and ports are attacked.
- Trump’s declaration: US President Donald Trump suggested oil tanker crews should “go through the Strait of Hormuz and show some guts” in an interview set to air Friday morning. At least 16 oil tankers, cargo ships and other vessels have been attacked in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman since the war began two weeks ago, according to the UK’s maritime agency.
- Supreme leader’s message: A statement read out on Iranian state TV and described as Mojtaba Khamenei’s first message as Iran’s new supreme leader on Thursday warned that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed as a “tool of pressure” – though the Iranian ambassador to the UN claimed otherwise just hours later.
- Asia stocks down: Main markets lost ground on Friday, tracking overnight falls in global markets.
What’s happening on the ground?
- Strikes on Israel: A fresh wave of missiles were launched at Israel early Friday, injuring two people and damaging buildings in the country’s north. Earlier, Iran said it was firing missiles at Israel, and that Hezbollah had launched a simultaneous attack from southern Lebanon, according to Iranian state media.
- Tehran and Beirut targeted: Heavy explosions were felt in several parts of Tehran on Friday morning, Iranian state media said. Israel’s ambassador to the US said strikes had hit checkpoints linked to Iran’s paramilitary forces. Israel also expanded operations targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon late Thursday night, including in the capital Beirut. Mass evacuation orders in Lebanon could push the number of displaced people to more than 1 million within the next few days, one expert said.
- Regional strikes: Gulf states repelled fresh Iranian attacks on Friday morning, with explosions heard in central Dubai as air defenses intercepted a projectile. Saudi Arabia also intercepted dozens of drones, while sirens sounded in Bahrain. NATO air defenses intercepted a missile over Turkey, the third since this conflict began.
- Mounting casualties: The toll of civilian deaths and injuries continues to climb, with two academics killed by an Israeli airstrike at a Lebanese university on Thursday, two foreigners killed in Oman on Friday, and three Red Crescent aid workers wounded in Iran. Close to 2,000 have been killed in Iran and Lebanon, according to authorities from both countries, with dozens more killed elsewhere in the region.
- French forces attacked: One French soldier was killed and several others wounded in an attack in Iraqi Kurdistan, President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday. The drone attack targeted a base hosting Kurdish forces and international coalition troops, according to the governor of Erbil. There was no immediate claim of responsibility – but afterward, an Iran-backed militia in Iraq threatened to target French interests in Iraq and the wider region.
What’s the latest in Washington?
- US military escorts: Trump said the US would provide military escorts for oil tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, even as he said he hoped such steps would not be required. His comments came a day after Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the US Navy is not yet capable of this.
- An underestimation: When planning the ongoing operation, the Pentagon and National Security Council significantly underestimated Iran’s willingness to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to US strikes, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
- Senate hearing: A key US Senate chairman is planning to hold the first public oversight hearing of the war soon with top Department of Defense officials testifying, CNN has learned. To date, there have been no open oversight hearings of the conflict in the GOP-led Congress – though there have been several classified sessions for members.
