10 years in federal prison for former CBP agent for trafficking, smuggling plea

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Manuel Perez Jr. a former CBP agent was sentenced by a federal judge to 10 years in federal prison, to forfeit any assets derived from the crimes and pay a $300 special assessment fee which was waved by the court due to his inability to pay, according to the judgement document.

Perez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine; one count of conspiracy to bring aliens to the United States for financial gain; and one count of bribery of a public official on Oct. 9, 2025, according to federal court documents.

On March 2, 2026 U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone sentenced Perez to 120 months for the bribery count and the conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Perez was sentenced to 60 months or 5 years for the conspiracy to bring undocumented migrants into the U.S. The sentences will be served concurrently.

After he is released from prison, he is ordered to serve 11 years of supervised release.

The indictment was originally filed in Feb. 5, 2025 and detailed how Perez was assigned to the Paso del Norte Port of Entry in downtown El Paso, and on Dec. 21, 2023 he allowed a gray Nissan Pathfinder driven by an undocumented migrant to enter the country. The court documents show that investigation found the undocumented migrant had paid $16,000 to a co-conspirator of Perez to be smuggled into the U.S.

On May 11, 2024, Perez allowed the same vehicle to enter the U.S., this time it was driven by a different undocumented migrant.

On August 10 of the same year, a third undocumented migrant was also admitted to the U.S. in the same Pathfinder with the migrant hidden inside. In this case the migrant had paid $9,000 to be smuggled into the country to Perez' co-conspirator.

On November 21, 2024 the same Pathfinder once again was used to smuggle undocumented migrants and allowed to enter the U.S. by Perez, according to the indictment. This time there were two adults and a minor who were in the vehicle.

Perez conspired to possess and distribute cocaine in West Texas, Eastern Louisiana, Eastern North Carolina, and other areas of the United States between Nov. 1, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2025 according to federal court records.

The judge ordered Perez to forfeit a black massage chair, jewelry, a Rolex watch, $3,880 in currency, and "any and all property consisting of and/or derived from, or property used or intended to be used in the commission of the criminal offense".

Perez was also imposed a "$200,000 money judgement which represents the value of the proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly as a result of the violations set forth", according to the court documents.

Perez will serve his sentence in a federal medical facility that will accommodate his medical needs.