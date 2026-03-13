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ABC-7 AT 4: Local Doctors Spotlight Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month This March

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Published 9:42 AM

KVIA-TV (El Paso, TX) - March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Ellen Wicker Dr. Evelyn Kachikwu from Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso talks about the importance of raising awareness, encouraging screenings, and supporting research for the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the US. https://www.ttuhscepimpact.org/fox-cancer-center

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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