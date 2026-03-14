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Pentagon identifies six airmen killed in plane crash in Iraq

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Published 7:26 PM

Originally Published: 14 MAR 26 21:18 ET

By Aleena Fayaz, CNN

(CNN) — The Pentagon on Saturday identified the six airmen who died in an aircraft crash in western Iraq on Thursday.

The airmen are 33-year-old Maj. John A. Klinner of Auburn, Alabama; 31-year-old Capt. Ariana G. Savino of Covington, Washington; 34-year-old Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt of Bardstown, Kentucky; 38-year-old Capt. Seth R. Koval of Mooresville, Indiana; 30-year-old Capt. Curtis J. Angst of Wilmington, Ohio; and Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio.

The crew members were aboard a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft when it crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, the US military said, adding that the incident was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

The Pentagon said Saturday the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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