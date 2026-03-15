Here are the Oscar nominees who could take home gold
Originally Published: 15 MAR 26 07:00 ET
Updated: 15 MAR 26 13:36 ET
By Dan Heching, CNN
Editor's note: EDITOR’S NOTE: Join us live at the Oscars starting at 4 p.m. ET, as Variety and CNN team up on the red carpet.
Los Angeles (CNN) — The time has come crown some Oscar winners.
The 98th Academy Awards are set to roll out Sunday in the heart of Hollywood, with funnyman Conan O’Brien on tap to host the proceedings for the second year in a row.
The leadup to this year’s edition of the Oscars has been anything but standard, with disdain for ballet and hatred of housecats adding some zany conversation to a wide-open race.
While it’s, of course, anyone’s guess who will take home Oscar gold, two films in particular have emerged as frontrunners, both steeped in prestige: Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” a period vampire thriller that celebrates the origins of Blues music and southern Black culture, and “One Battle After Another” from now 14-time Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson. His latest follows a washed-up revolutionary battling old foes for the safety of his daughter, and pointedly comments on the immigrant experience in the US. Both films come from CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
Oscar night is sure to be an interesting one, with guests and nominees coming from far and wide, including the filmmakers behind two films of Iranian origin that are up for big awards.
Below is a list of nominees.
Best picture
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Train Dreams”
- “F1”
- “Bugonia”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “The Secret Agent”
Best director
- Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
- Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
- Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
- Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
Best actress in a leading role
- Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
- Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
- Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
- Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
- Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
Best actor in a leading role
- Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
- Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
- Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
- Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”
Best actress in a supporting role
- Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
- Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
- Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
- Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
Best actor in a supporting role
- Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
- Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
- Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”
- Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
- Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
Best adapted screenplay
- Will Tracy, “Bugonia”
- Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”
- Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, “Hamnet”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
- Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, “Train Dreams”
Best original screenplay
- Robert Kaplow, “Blue Moon”
- Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
- Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
Best casting
- Nina Gold, “Hamnet”
- Jennifer Venditti, “Marty Supreme”
- Cassandra Kulukundis, “One Battle After Another”
- Gabriel Domingues, “The Secret Agent”
- Francine Maisler, “Sinners”
Best original song
- Diane Warren for “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park for “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”
- Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson for “I Lied to You” from “Sinners”
- Nicholas Pike for Sweet Dreams of Joy from “Viva Verdi!”
- Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner for “Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”
Best original score
- Jerskin Fendrix, “Bugonia”
- Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”
- Max Richter, “Hamnet”
- Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”
- Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
Best cinematography
- Dan Laustsen, “Frankenstein”
- Darius Khondji, “Marty Supreme”
- Michael Bauman, “One Battle After Another”
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw, “Sinners”
- Adolpho Veloso, “Train Dreams”
Best editing
- Stephen Mirrione, “F1”
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
- Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another”
- Olivier Bugge Coutté, “Sentimental Value”
- Michael P. Shawver, “Sinners”
Best international feature film
- “The Secret Agent”
- “It Was Just an Accident”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sirât”
- “The Voice of Hind Rajab”
Best animated feature film
- “Arco”
- “Elio”
- “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
- “Zootopia 2”
Best documentary feature film
- “The Alabama Solution”
- “Come See Me in the Good Light”
- “Cutting Through Rocks”
- “Mr Nobody Against Putin”
- “The Perfect Neighbor”
Best makeup and hairstyling
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey, “Frankenstein”
- Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu, “Kokuho”
- Ken Diaz and Mike Fontaine, “Sinners”
- Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein, “The Smashing Machine”
- Thomas Foldberg and Cathrine Sauerberg, “The Ugly Stepsister”
Best sound
- Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta, “F1”
- Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern, “Frankenstein”
- Jose Antonia Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor, “One Battle After Another”
- Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker, “Sinners”
- Amanda Villavieja, Iaia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas, “Sirât”
Best visual effects
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson, “F1”
- David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould, “Jurassic World Rebirth”
- Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin, “The Lost Bus”
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean, “Sinners”
Best costume design
- Deborah L. Scott, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein”
- Malgosia Turzanska, “Hamnet”
- Miyako Bellizzi, “Marty Supreme”
- Ruth E. Carter, “Sinners”
Best production design
- Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, “Frankenstein”
- Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, “Hamnet”
- Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, “Marty Supreme”
- Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, “One Battle After Another”
- Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne, “Sinners”
Best documentary short
- “All the Empty Rooms”
- “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
- “Children No More: Were and Are Gone”
- “The Devil is Busy”
- “Perfectly a Strangeness”
Best live action short film
- “Butcher’s Stain”
- “A Friend of Dorothy”
- “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
- “The Singers”
- “Two People Exchanging Saliva”
Best animated short film
- “Butterfly”
- “Forevergreen”
- “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
- “Retirement Plan”
- “The Three Sisters”
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