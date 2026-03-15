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Man charged after alleged knife threat and air freshener spray led to SWAT response in Mission Valley, EPPD says

EPPD
By
New
Published 12:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department has identified the man who prompted a SWAT response in the Mission Valley area on March 13, as 38-year-old Rodolfo Marcelino Rodriguez.

According to police, officers responded to the 9500 block of Martinique Dr. to a report of an aggravated assault in progress (domestic disturbance) around 3:30 pm.

Officers met with the 66-year-old victim who stated his step-son, Rodriguez, confronted him inside the residence and threatened him with a kitchen knife. Rodriguez also sprayed the victim in the face with an air freshener, officials say.

Police say the victim was able to leave the residence and called 911.

Additional assistance was requested for SWAT, who officials say responded to the scene.

Rodriguez initially remained inside the residence but later exited and was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon and was later booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a bond for $35,000.

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Armando Ramirez

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