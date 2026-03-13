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Police arrest barricaded man after SWAT response

KVIA
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Updated
today at 6:49 PM
Published 5:23 PM

UPDATE: 6:47 PM - The El Paso Police say officer took a 37-year-old man into custody after SWAT responded to the house.

Police say the victim is a man in his 60s, no word on what types of injuries he may have received.

UPDATE: 6:00PM - Members of SWAT have been called to the area where police officers were investigating a man barricaded inside a home.

Police are asking residents to stay avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police Officers were called out to a home in the 9500 block of Martinique in the Mission Valley after a domestic disturbance report.

Police say they received the call about 3:30 p.m. and continue to investigate at the home.

No injuries or arrests have been reported at this time.

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Yvonne Suarez

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