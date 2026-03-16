Oscars 2026: Full winners list from the 98th Academy Awards

See who won best picture, which films took home the most Oscars and more.

By Shafiq Najib

March 15, 2026, 8:37 PM

Hollywood's biggest stars gathered Sunday night to celebrate the year's standout achievements in film at the 98th Academy Awards.

"One Battle After Another" claimed the night's top honor, winning the Oscar for best picture, while the film's director, Paul Thomas Anderson, earned the award for best director.

Other top prizes went to Michael B. Jordan, who won best actor for "Sinners," and Jessie Buckley, who received the best actress Oscar for "Hamnet."

Amy Madigan secured the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Weapons," while Sean Penn won best supporting actor for "One Battle After Another."

The ceremony also marked the debut of a new category called best achievement in casting, with "One Battle After Another" taking home the inaugural award. It is the first competitive category added by the Academy since best animated feature was introduced in 2001.

The 2026 Oscars were hosted by Conan O'Brien, who returned to emcee the ceremony for the second year in a row. The awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and broadcast live on ABC, with streaming also available on Hulu.

See the complete list of winners from the 2026 Oscars below.

Best supporting actress

Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Amy Madigan, "Weapons" - WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"

Best animated feature film

"Arco"

"Elio"

"KPop Demon Hunters" - WINNER

"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain"

"Zootopia 2"

Best animated short film

"Butterfly"

"Forevergreen"

"The Girl Who Cried Pearls" - WINNER

"Retirement Plan"

"The Three Sisters"

Best costume design

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" -- Deborah L. Scott

"Frankenstein" -- Kate Hawley - WINNER

"Hamnet" -- Malgosia Turzanska

"Marty Supreme" -- Miyako Bellizzi

"Sinners" -- Ruth E. Carter

Best makeup and hairstyling

"Frankenstein" - WINNER

"Kokuho"

"Sinners"

"The Smashing Machine"

"The Ugly Stepsister"

Best casting

"Hamnet" -- Nina Gold

"Marty Supreme" -- Jennifer Venditti

"One Battle After Another" -- Cassandra Kulukundis - WINNER

"The Secret Agent" -- Gabriel Domingues

"Sinners" -- Francine Maisler

Best live action short film

"Butcher's Stain"

"Jane Austen's Period Drama"

"A Friend of Dorothy"

"The Singers" - WINNER

"Two People Exchanging Saliva" - WINNER

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Delroy Lindo, "Sinners"

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another" - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"

Best adapted screenplay

"Bugonia" -- Will Tracy

"Frankenstein" -- Guillermo Del Toro

"Hamnet" -- Maggie O'Farrell and Chloé Zhao

"One Battle After Another" -- Paul Thomas Anderson - WINNER

"Train Dreams" -- Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay

"Blue Moon" -- Robert Kaplow

"It Was Just an Accident" -- Jafar Panahi

"Marty Supreme" -- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

"Sentimental Value" -- Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

"Sinners" – Ryan Coogler - WINNER

Best production design

"Frankenstein" - WINNER

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

Best visual effects

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" - WINNER

"F1"

"Jurassic World Rebirth"

"The Lost Bus"

"Sinners"

Best documentary short film

"All the Empty Rooms" - WINNER

"Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud"

"Children No More: 'Were and Are Gone'"

"The Devil is Busy"

"Perfectly a Strangeness"

Best documentary feature film

"The Alabama Solution"

"Come See Me in the Good Light"

"Cutting Through Rocks"

"Mr. Nobody Against Putin" - WINNER

"The Perfect Neighbor"

Best original score

"Bugonia" -- Jerskin Fendrix

"Frankenstein" -- Alexandre Desplat

"Hamnet" -- Max Richter

"One Battle After Another" -- Jonny Greenwood

"Sinners" -- Ludwig Göransson - WINNER

Best sound

"F1" - WINNER

"Frankenstein"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"Sirât"

Best film editing

"F1" -- Stephen Mirrione

"Marty Supreme" -- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

"One Battle After Another" -- Andy Jurgensen - WINNER

"Sentimental Value" -- Olivier Bugge Coutté

"Sinners" -- Michael P. Shawver

Best cinematography

"Frankenstein"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners" - WINNER

"Train Dreams"

Best international feature film

Brazil, "The Secret Agent"

France, "It Was Just an Accident"

Norway, "Sentimental Value" - WINNER

Spain, "Sirât"

Tunisia, "The Voice of Hind Rajab"

Best original song

"Dear Me" from "Diane Warren: Relentless"

"Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters" - WINNER

"I Lied to You" from "Sinners"

"Sweet Dreams of Joy" from "Viva Verdi!"

"Train Dreams" from "Train Dreams"

Best director

Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"

Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" - WINNER

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners" - WINNER

Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet" - WINNER

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

Best picture

"Bugonia"

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another" - WINNER

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"

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