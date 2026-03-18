Tom Holland shares new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer

The Marvel hero is back, but a change "threatens his existence."

By Yi-Jin Yu

March 18, 2026, 6:57 AM

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is here.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment shared the trailer early Wednesday across social media platforms.

Tom Holland, who stars as the titular super hero, also shared the trailer in an Instagram reel , writing in the caption, "A brand new day starts now. I can't wait to share this movie with you. Watch the official trailer for #SpidermanBrandNewDay -- exclusive in theatres July 31st."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TZMtslA3UY

The new trailer gives audiences an inside look at the aftermath following the end of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the third movie in the latest franchise installment.

It opens with Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man sitting at the top of a skyscraper and watching a video on his phone of his former friends MJ (played by Zendaya) and Ned (portrayed by Jacob Batalon).

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."Marvel

"Hi, my name is Peter Parker," Holland continues in a subsequent voiceover. "You don't remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me because I'm not just Peter Parker, I'm Spider-Man."

The trailer caption explains that four years have passed since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and Peter Parker is now an adult living on his own in a New York where no one knows him or his name. He's still fighting crime but as the synopsis explains, "the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced."

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, went into production last August and is set to come out this summer. It's the 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will return for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and will be joined by Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink.

Other familiar faces are set to make appearances as well, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher and Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."