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Hundreds of Mexican military members arrive in Juarez

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Published 6:48 PM

CD. JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) - Hundreds of Mexican military members arrived in Juarez to join the close to 1,200 troops already on patrol.

The 11th Military Region and the 5th Military Zone reports a 100 members of the Parachute Rifle Brigade and 300 servicemen from other military units deployed to the border to reinforce the National Army Guard.

They are here to help with investigating high-impact crimes and help reduce Juarez' homicide rate.

The Mexican Army and National Guard are strengthening national security, according to military officials.

Photos courtesy: SEDENA Mexico

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Yvonne Suarez

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