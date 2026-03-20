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American Idol Top 20: How to Vote for El Paso’s Julian Kalel

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Published 3:57 PM

Julian Kalel has once again advanced on American Idol, earning a spot in the Top 20 of the national singing competition.

Viewers will see him perform a cover during Monday night’s episode as he competes for a chance to move forward. This round of the competition is entirely decided by audience voting, making public support critical.

American Idol voting opens at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 23, and closes at 6 a.m. Eastern Time the following day.

Supporters can cast votes across multiple platforms, with each person eligible for up to 50 total votes.

To participate, viewers must first register with American Idol. Once registered, fans can vote on social media by visiting the show’s official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Each platform features a pinned “Official Vote Video,” where users can comment “Julian” up to 10 times per account.

Voting is also available via text message. Fans can text the number 19 to 21523 up to 10 times.

An additional 10 votes can be submitted through the official American Idol website.

A one-on-one interview with Julian Kalel will air Monday at 6 p.m., just ahead of the American Idol broadcast.

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Marcel Clarke

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