City of Las Cruces and Doña County file Notice of Breach against Memorial Medical Center

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Local governments are taking further legal action against a Las Cruces hospital over a lack of progress on resolving a contract dispute.

In a joint news conference Monday, Doña Ana County and the City of Las Cruces to announce the filing of a Notice of Breach related to agreements with Memorial Medical Center, operated by Lifepoint Health.

This comes after the City sent a similar notice to Memorial Medical Center in 2024, claiming a violation of the lease agreement by not providing "expanded health care services to those unable to pay the full cost of healthcare services rendered to them."

According to officials, both the City and County have worked to address those agreements to ensure they're being carried out for the past 18 months.

City and County officials say that these efforts included meetings, written requests, and opportunities to correct the issues and also say that currently full compliance has not been reached, and progress has slowed.

Investment in the hospital, required reporting, and access to care are agreements that the City and the County are asking, saying the goal is to make sure the community receives what was promised. Officials say this includes making sure all residents, including those who need indigent care, can receive the care outlined in the agreements.

City leadership acknowledged the hardworking staff at Memorial Medical Center and emphasized that this action is not a reflection of their efforts or dedication, but making sure expectations are met at the leadership level.