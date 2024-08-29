Skip to Content
New Mexico

City of Las Cruces sends Notice of Breach to Memorial Medical Center

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Today the City of Las Cruces sent a Notice of Breach to Memorial Medical Center and LifePoint Health. That is according to a city spokesperson.

The notice is connected to the 2004 Lease Agreement and Asset Purchase Agreements.

The city will host a news conference tomorrow to discuss the notice letter.

Speakers from city council and the county commissioners court are expected to speak on the matter.

