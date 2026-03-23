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Downtown Restaurant Week returns to El Paso with 28 participating restaurants

El Paso Downtown Management District
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Published 12:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Downtown Management District announced Monday the return of Downtown Restaurant Week.

Downtown Restaurant Week returns Friday, April 3 through Sunday, April 12, where organizers are inviting the community to explore 28 participating restaurants across the heart of Downtown El Paso.

This 10 day event will have special prix-fixe menus at a variety of price points from restaurants spanning Fine Dining, Casual Dining, Bars & Cocktails, and Specialty, according to organizers.

Organizers also say that this a chance for restaurant goers to discover something new, from elevated dining experiences to casual favorites, all while highlighting the businesses that make Downtown El Paso a destination for food, culture, and connection.

For more information on Downtown Restaurant Week click here.

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Armando Ramirez

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