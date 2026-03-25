Meta and YouTube found liable in social media addiction trial

Originally Published: 25 MAR 26 13:34 ET

Updated: 25 MAR 26 13:43 ET

By Clare Duffy

New York (CNN) — A California jury has found Meta and YouTube liable for negligence and failing to warn users of risks on its platforms, in a case that accused the tech giants of intentionally addicting a young woman and injuring her mental health.

It’s a landmark decision that could set a precedent for hundreds of similar cases claiming tech firms should be held accountable for harmful design decisions, and lead to major changes to how social media platforms operate, especially for young users.

A now 20-year-old California woman named Kaley and her mother sued Meta, Google’s YouTube, Snap and TikTok, accusing them of intentionally hooking her as a child and causing her to develop anxiety, body dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts. Snap and TikTok settled the case before trial.

The jury, following a seven-week trial in Los Angeles Superior Court and more than eight days of jury deliberations, decided that Meta and YouTube played a substantial factor in harming Kaley’s mental health. They ordered the companies to pay a total of $3 million in compensatory damages; additional punitive damages could also be awarded.

Kaley was in the courtroom to hear the decision, along with parents of other teens who they say were harmed by social media.

A Meta spokesperson said the company would consider its options now. “We respectfully disagree with the verdict and are evaluating our legal options,” the spokesperson said

CNN has reached out to YouTube parent company Google for comment.

Meta and YouTube had denied the lawsuit’s claims and contested the idea that their platforms could be addictive. They pointed to safety features they’ve rolled out in recent years, such as parental oversight tools and teen content and privacy restrictions, that they say protect teens.

–This is a developing story. It will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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