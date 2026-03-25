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New Mexico Attorney General issues statement in response to California Jury Ruling Against Meta

KVIA
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Published 12:11 PM

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Just before 12 p.m. MST Wednesday, a jury in California found companies Meta and Youtube liable in a social media addiction trial. This comes a day after a jury in New Mexico found Meta liable in a similar legal case.

The New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez released the following statement in response to Wednesday today’s jury ruling in the L.A. County JCCP trial:

“Today’s verdict is another critical step toward justice that puts Meta and other big tech executives on notice that they cannot evade responsibility for design choices that jeopardize child safety,” said Attorney General Torrez. “Juries in New Mexico and California have recognized that Meta’s public deception and design features are putting children in harm’s way. In the next phase of New Mexico’s trial, my number one priority remains changing the company’s longstanding and dangerous practice of prioritizing profits over children’s safety. We will seek court-mandated changes to Meta’s platforms that offer protections for kids.”

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Armando Ramirez

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