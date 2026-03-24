$375 Million landmark verdict against Meta

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) - A historic win for the New Mexico Department of Justice as the state becomes the first to get a verdict against Meta.

A jury in the State of New Mexico v. Meta Platforms, Inc. trial found Meta is liable for "misleading consumers about the safety of its platforms and endangering children", according to a release from the New Mexico Department of Justice.

Meta has been ordered to pay $375 Million, the maximum penalty under the law, for violating New Mexico's consumer protection laws. That is roughly $5,000 per violation.

“The jury’s verdict is a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta’s choice to put profits over kids’ safety,” said New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez. “Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew. Today the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough."

Torrez said the next phase is to seek additional financial penalties and court-mandated changes to Meta protections for children.

“The substantial damages the jury ordered Meta to pay should send a clear message to big tech executives that no company is beyond the reach of the law. Policymakers and law enforcement officials across the country can help make this verdict a turning point in the fight for children’s safety," said Torrez. "This is a watershed moment for every parent concerned about what could happen to their kids when they go online – and this victory belongs to them.”

NMDOJ worked for two years to hold Meta accountable, the investigation started in 2023 as a method to protect children from sexual abuse, online solicitation, and other harms.

The final claim against Meta will be through bench trial on May 4th.