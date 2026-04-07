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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Below average temps, chance for isolated shower continues

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today at 6:51 AM
Published 6:32 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday temperatures will warm slightly as rain chances still linger.

We woke up to temperatures warmer than yesterday this morning within the 50s. Temps will once again trend below average however they are expected to be warmer than yesterday, El Paso is expected to reach a high of 76, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 72.

Today we will still hang on to a 10-20% chance for isolated showers through the region. Following today temperatures will continue climbing as conditions lean drier.

By your Friday rain chances will return.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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