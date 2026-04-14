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UTEP Office of Special Events ‘excited’ to bring another stadium tour to El Paso

Sun Bowl Stadium
KVIA, File
Sun Bowl Stadium
By
New
Published 5:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Office of Special Events is the entity behind bringing all the big concerts to El Paso, either to the Don Haskins Center or to Sun Bowl Stadium.

Last year, El Paso saw Coldplay; this year, BTS; and now, Chris Brown and Usher are set to gather thousands of fans and community members inside the Sun Bowl.

"Our successes, our current success, will not guarantee us a future success; it's the preparation we do to get there that will guarantee future, better, and bigger things to come," said the Assistant Vice President of UTEP's Office of Special Events, Jorge Vazquez.

Assistant VP Vazquez encouraged the community and everyone going to these big events and concerts to always check its social media and webpages for recommendations, parking and prohibited items at all local venues.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 6.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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