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Tee Off for a Cause: 915 Lobos Annual Golf Tournament Raises Scholarships for Students

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915 LOBOS
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Published 12:32 PM

The 915 Lobos will host their annual golf tournament in May to raise money for scholarships that help local high school students attend the four-year college in Alpine, Texas. This event is the biggest fundraiser for the El Paso alumni group.

915 Lobos Golf Tournament:

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Registration: 7:30 a.m.

Start Time: 9:00 a.m.

Painted Dunes Golf Course 

$100 per person (breakfast, golf, lunch)

$400 for team of four

$40 non-golfer lunch

https://www.sulross.edu/alumni/915-lobos/

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