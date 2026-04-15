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Texas Tech Health El Paso faculty member receives highest honor in university system

TTU System Chancellor's Council Distinguished Teaching Award Ceremony, Monday, April 13, 2026, in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre/Texas Tech Health El Paso
Texas Tech Health El Paso
TTU System Chancellor's Council Distinguished Teaching Award Ceremony, Monday, April 13, 2026, in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre/Texas Tech Health El Paso
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Published 2:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Monday, Dr. Rebecca L. Campos, a Texas Tech Health El Paso faculty member earned the Texas Tech University System Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching Award, one of the highest honors in the TTU system, the El Paso campus said.

“Receiving this award is an honor,” said Dr. Campos. “It’s also a reminder that teaching is one of the most important ways we can serve our field and strengthen the next generation of physicians.”

Dr. Campos was honored for her exceptional contributions to medical education with an engraved medallion and $5,000 stipend during a ceremony at Texas Tech Health El Paso.

A native of the El Paso region, Dr. Campos completed her residency in family medicine. Since then she has practiced full-spectrum family care, providing care from pregnancy and delivery through adulthood.

She has dedicated her career to academic medicine, training resident physicians helping them develop the clinical and procedural skills they need to serve their communities.

“This distinction reflects the exceptional caliber of educators at Texas Tech Health El Paso and their commitment to advancing health care education and patient care,” said Dr. Richard Lange.

The TTU System named 18 faculty members across its five universities as recipients of the 2026 Chancellor’s Council recognizing excellence in teaching and research.

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