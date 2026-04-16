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Harmony Science Academy-El Paso rocketry team qualifies for national finals

HSA EL PASO
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Published 10:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Harmony Science Academy announced Wednesday its rocketry team has qualified for the American Rocketry Challenge National Finals. According to officials, this year's competition reached 1,107 participating teams nationwide, with only the top 100 earning an invitation to the National Finals on May 16.

The team will be heading to the national competition at Great Meadow in The Plains, Virginia, to compete for $100,000 in awards and the title of National Champion. The winning team will represent the United States on the international stage during the Farnborough International Airshow in England.

Courtesy: Harmony Science Academy-El Paso

In recent years, HSA has ranked among the top 24 teams nationwide, often referred to as the “Super League.” This achievement also opens opportunities for students to participate in the NASA Student Launch Initiative.

According to the HSA, the El Paso Rocketry Team has earned national recognition since 2019. The team's recent national results include fifth place in the U.S. in 2023, eighth place nationally in 2024 and two teams ranked in the top 24 in 2025.

The rocket teams provides students with real-world STEM experiences, including designing and testing rocket industry tools. Students develop skills in physics, engineering, teamwork, and leadership.

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