Skip to Content
News

TxDOT El Paso: 48-Hour Full Closure Notice

Screenshot 2026-04-24 113016
By
Updated
today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:28 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- If you travel on I-10 between Vinton and the New Mexico state line, please be aware of upcoming changes. According to TxDOT El Paso, a 48-hour eastbound closure is scheduled this weekend, beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday and ending at 3 a.m. Monday. I-10 eastbound between Anthony, NM, and Los Mochis will be closed during this period.

TxDOT El Paso officials say crews will use this time to shift traffic to the new inside lanes from Anthony to Vinton, marking the first major change in the second phase of the I-10 widening project. This shift is necessary to allow demolition and reconstruction of the outside lanes. The eastbound switch will result in multiple ramp closures, including Exit 1 for Anthony, Exit 2 for Vinton, and the corresponding eastbound on-ramps. Drivers may use Exit 0 eastbound and re-enter I-10 at Los Mochis.

According to TxDOT, a full westbound closure is planned for May 16 through May 18. Afterward, the westbound Vinton on-ramp and Exit 0 will close. Once these changes are implemented in both directions, ramp closures will remain in effect for one year. Please plan accordingly.

48-Hour Full Closure Notice

When:
Saturday, April 25 – Monday, April 27
3:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Where:
I-10 eastbound between Anthony, New Mexico, and Los Mochis

Details:
I-10 eastbound will be fully closed for 48 hours between Anthony, NM and Los Mochis. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and anticipate delays.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.