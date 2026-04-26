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Candlelighter wins free tickets to BTS concert

KVIA
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Published 11:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Saturday, one El Paso Candlelighter's wish of seeing the South Korean boy band, BTS, in concert came true during an event held by Candlelighters.


StubHub, working with KVIA, donated two tickets to be raffled for Candlelighter families during their Day of the Children Party event.

Organizers say the event was a way for the families to come together, create memories, and celebrating hope.

Towards the end of the event, Candlelighter Arelene Sifuentes was drawn as the winner of the two BTS tickets.

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Armando Ramirez

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