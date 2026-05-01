Shelter fundraiser aims to give Borderland kids a splash of summer fun

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The summer season is right around the corner! Every year, Borderland families visit spray parks and water parks to cool off from the heat.

For the fourth year, the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence is hoping to help shelter kids enjoy a pool day.

CASFV is currently hosting its Summer Swim Fundraiser. The fundraiser’s objective is to bring joy to families and children who are living at the shelter during their summer months by allowing them to visit local waterparks.

CASFV has an emergency shelter for those who feel unsafe. Throughout the year, families living there participate in enrichment programs.

Board member and El Pasoan Leah Masters learned that children at the CASFV shelter couldn’t enjoy a pool day because the center couldn’t afford it. Masters decided to change that! She created a fundraiser dedicated to getting shelter kids to the pool.

"They need to be able to do the same thing that all children are able to do,” Masters said.

Masters called on her friends and family to donate, but it has since grown.

The executive director of the center, Sandra Garcia, said anywhere between 30 and 50 children are in the shelter during the summer months. Thanks to Summer Swim, these children are able to experience a water park for the first time. The outing is also aimed at improving communication and trust amongst family members.

Garcia explained the joy many children feel.

"The little smiles on their face, you know, they get. So at the shelter, they'll be fitted with their swimsuits. Super excited if they pick their favorite color. Right. They're the ones picking out what it kind of looks like. They pick out their towel.”

The center hopes this brings a sense of normalcy to these children who are going through so much.

“It's heartwarming to see how they just completely enjoy just being in the water,” Masters said.

Masters is now encouraging fellow El Pasoans to step up and donate. The center is hoping to raise $4,000.

The shelter is accepting monetary donations. You can also donate items, including new swimsuits, swim trunks, flip-flops, towels, pool toys and floaties. Donations can be dropped off at the Family Resource Center on 580 Giles Rd. in the Lower Valley.

For more information, click here.