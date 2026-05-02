Skip to Content
News

BTS fans share their stories ahead of El Paso show

By
Published 7:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Members of the BTS Army gathered at the Sun Bowl Stadium as early as 9 a.m. to get merchandise and wait for the group, BTS, to take the stage.

Some BTS fans told ABC-7 they traveled from other parts of the state as well as the world just to see the group perform.

Other fans couldn't believe that the group was even coming to El Paso as they thought the news of BTS coming to the Sun City to be fake.

ABC-7 spoke to more fans. Coming up on ABC 7 at 9 & 10 p.m., we will have more on their thoughts on the concert.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.