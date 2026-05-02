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Hospitals of Providence share photo of NICU patient, deemed newest member of BTS Army

Hospitals of Providence
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Published 3:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Hospitals of Providence shared an image of a new born NICU patient who was born Saturday, May 2.

Officials with the hospital say that baby Brielle was born on the same day that the Korean boy band, BTS, is set to take the stage in El Paso at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

The hospital says that Brielle has been in the NICU unit and "Baby Brielle has been growing strong in the NICU for this day and is now the newest member of the BTS ARMY. Her arrival might have been early, but it was definitely a MIC Drop moment. She is already shining bright and ready for all the fun!"

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Armando Ramirez

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