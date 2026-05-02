US to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany, Pentagon announces

The withdrawal will be completed over the next six to 12 months, officials said.

By Luis Martinez

May 2, 2026, 10:37 AM

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is ordering the withdrawal of about 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The move comes after President Donald Trump threatened to pull troops following remarks made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about the U.S. war with Iran.

The withdrawal of these troops is expected to be completed over the next six to 12 months, according to the Pentagon.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on U.S. President Donald Trump's FY2027 budget request for the Department of Defense on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 30, 2026.Eric Lee/Reuters

"This decision follows a thorough review of the Department's force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

There are approximately 80,000 U.S. service members currently in the European Theater, with approximately 38,000 permanent and rotational forces in Germany, according to a U.S. European Command official. Those servicemembers span location such as Wiesbaden, Rhein-Pfalz, Stuttgart, and Bavaria. These numbers fluctuate regularly, practically month to month and the fluctuation is a result of planned exercises and rotations of forces into and out of the theater.

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“We continually review and adjust our posture as conditions evolve, leveraging our mix of both enduring and deployed forces," the official said. "We also closely consult with NATO Allies to ensure an appropriate collective posture of deterrence and defense. Our Allies add their own forces and capabilities to ensure our collective ability to deter and defend.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, sharply criticized the move, calling it a "foolish decision," in a statement.

"Withdrawing thousands of American troops from one of our most important strategic positions in the middle of a war is a serious mistake that will reverberate well beyond this moment," Reed said in the statement. "Weakening our military footprint in Europe at a time when Russian forces continue to mercilessly attack Ukraine and harass our NATO allies is a priceless gift to Vladimir Putin and suggests American commitments to our allies are dependent on the president’s mood."

The Republican chairmen of the Senate and House Armed Services Committees also criticized the move.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., said in a joint statement on Saturday, "We are very concerned by the decision to withdraw a U.S. brigade from Germany. Germany has stepped up in response to President Trump’s call for greater burden sharing, significantly increasing defense spending and providing seamless access, basing, and overflight for U.S. forces in support of Operation Epic Fury."

They added that the move at this time risks "undermining deterrence and sending the wrong message to Vladimir Putin."

A senior Pentagon official said the troop reduction would bring U.S. troop levels back to roughly pre-2022 levels and would consist of a U.S. army brigade combat team and other U.S. forces that are already in Germany.

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In part, the official cited Trump's frustration with European allies and "recent German rhetoric" as the reason for the move to withdraw troops.

On Monday, Merz publicly said that that the "Americans clearly have no strategy" on Iran and that the U.S. was being "humiliated" by Iranian negotiators.

In the days since, Trump has criticized Merz on social media, saying the chancellor should "spend more time on ending" the Russia-Ukraine war and "fixing his broken Country," and said his administration was reviewing a possible reduction of U.S. troops in Germany.

FILE - President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office at the White House, March 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)The Associated Press

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of reducing U.S. troops in Europe and has recently criticized NATO allies for a lack of support in the U.S. war with Iran.

Last month, Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, which Rutte later characterized in a CNN interview as a "frank and open discussion" among friends. In that interview, Rutte said he understood Trump's disappointment but said he pointed out that many European nations helped in other ways, including by providing logistics, basing and other support.

NATO’s response to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has been a persistent point of contention for the president, repeatedly taking aim at allies and questioning the alliance itself.

While Trump has threatened to reduce U.S. troops in Europe -- which have been a mainstay of American defense policy since the end of World War II -- the National Defense Authorization Act for 2026 restricts the Pentagon from reducing troops levels in the European theater below 76,000 without the defense secretary certifying to Congress that it was a decision made in coordination with NATO allies.

The senior Pentagon official said the removal of 5,000 troops from Germany "sends a very clear signal about how important it is for Germany and other allies to take primary responsibility for Europe's defense."

The official said the withdrawal aligns with the Trump administration's priorities on the Western Hemisphere and Indo-Pacific and will help restore readiness to the Army. Last year, the U.S. redeployed an Army brigade combat team from Romania.

The Biden administration surged U.S. brigade combat teams in Europe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to the official, who noted that the surge was always intended to be temporary.