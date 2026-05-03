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2 US service members missing in Morocco during multinational military exercise

(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File) Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP
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Published 12:09 PM

The service members are with the Army, officials told ABC News.

By Christopher Watson

May 3, 2026, 10:23 AM

Two U.S. service members are missing after participating in a multinational training exercise in Morocco, according to a statement Sunday from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

The service members were participating in the annual African Lion exercise in the North African nation when they were "reported missing near the Cap Draa Training Area, near the city of Tan-Tan" on Saturday, according to the AFRICOM statement.

FILE - U.S and Moroccan military forces take part in the 20th edition of the African Lion military exercise in Tan-Tan, south of Agadir, Morocco, Friday, May 31, 2024.
FILE - U.S and Moroccan military forces take part in the 20th edition of the African Lion military exercise in Tan-Tan, south of Agadir, Morocco, Friday, May 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

A U.S. official told ABC News that both soldiers are with the Army and were on a hike when they are believed to have fallen from a cliff and into the ocean. There is no indication of foul play, the official said.

"U.S., Moroccan and other assets from African Lion immediately initiated coordinated search and rescue operations, including ground, air, and maritime assets," the AFRICOM statement said, adding that the incident is under investigation and the search for the missing service members is ongoing.

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In addition to U.S. and Moroccan helicopters, drones and naval vessels, Moroccan mountaineers and divers are also assisting in the search, the U.S. official told ABC News.

African Lion is a major annual exercise involving roughly 5,000 troops and personnel from some 40 countries, including the U.S., Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, according to AFRICOM.

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